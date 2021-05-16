Website of the Year

Government water reforms open the door to privatisation - Phil Goff

4 minutes to read
Auckland's water assets could be privatised as a result of Labour's water reforms, says Phil goff. Photo / Dean Purcell

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

The Labour Government is opening the door to the privatisation of $10 billion of water assets in Auckland, says the party's former leader and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

He is concerned the Government's "Three Waters

