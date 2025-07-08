Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said current rules impose unnecessary document verification on hard-working families. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

By RNZ

The Government says New Zealanders selling a house held in a family trust will no longer be treated like potential criminals – as it plans to relax anti-money laundering checks for “low-risk” transactions.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee announced the changes yesterday, saying the current rules saddled hard-working families with a “burdensome level of document verification and compliance checks” for little reason.

“Families who’ve worked hard, paid off their mortgage, and saved for the future shouldn’t be treated like potential criminals just because they want to move house,” she said.

“When there’s clearly nothing untoward going on, there’s no need for invasive investigations or repetitive paperwork.”