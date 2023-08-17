Government takes the reins on Let’s Get Wellington Moving state highway projects

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says a government announcement will be made soon regarding the progress of Let's Get Wellington Moving. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government is taking the lead on long-delayed state highway projects in Wellington, including improvements at the Basin Reserve and a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

Both projects are a part of the beleaguered $7.4b Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) transport plan, which Prime Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged has lacked momentum.

The Government has now identified LGWM’s state highway projects as one of 14 key strategic routes for Waka Kotahi to consider as it develops its next 10-year National Land Transport Plan.

Mass rapid transit from the central city to Island Bay, the centrepiece of LGWM, has also been identified as one of these “critical nation-building” priorities.

The draft Government Policy Statement on land transport was released for consultation today, which proposes to increase transport funding to a record $20.8 billion between 2024 and 2027.

Transport Minister David Parker says the Government is 'muscling up' to deliver long-delayed state highway improvements in Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Doubt has been cast over LGWM recently after the National Party promised to kill it if they got into Government.

LGWM has been criticised for its lack of progress, with only a pedestrian crossing, speed limit changes, and a few improvements at intersections to show for itself.

National has instead promised to build LGWM’s state highway projects and revive the Petone to Grenada Link Rd which was last estimated to cost $1.8b in 2018.

Transport Minister David Parker said the Government was committed to “kick-starting” work on a second Mt. Victoria tunnel, upgrades to the Basin Reserve and Arras Tunnel, and mass rapid public transport.

“Local authorities agree that the Government should take the lead on projects on the state highway network and we want to see work accelerated across these city-shaping projects.’

Parker stressed the Government remained committed to mass rapid transit options for the capital.

“But in terms of the delivery of the bits that are on the state highway network, we’re muscling up for that.”

Asked whether that meant LGWM’s governance structure would get shut down, Parker said the Government had not made any final decisions.

LGWM is a three-way partnership between Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, and Waka Kotahi.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau and regional council chairman Daran Ponter wrote to Parker in July asking for improvements at the Basin Reserve to be fast-tracked.

They wanted the Government to “lift it out of the current detailed business case phase and put a rocket under it”.

Under the current plan, spades would not hit the ground on state highway improvements until 2028.

“Wellington cannot wait that long,” the council leaders said.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.



