Government rethinks home owner buyouts amid rising climate costs – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Insurance Council Chief Executive Kris Faafoi joins The Front Page to explain what the future looks like for homeowners.

Could the Government be taking a step back from helping home owners after the elements make their homes unlivable?

Recent extreme weather events have prompted a rethink of Government housing protections.

Billions of dollars have been spent over the years on buying out homes after natural disasters.

But, in

