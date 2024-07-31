Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Government releases terms of reference for review into agricultural and horticultural products

RNZ
2 mins to read
The review aims to make it easier for farmers and growers to access new products. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The review aims to make it easier for farmers and growers to access new products. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By RNZ

The Government has released the terms of reference for its regulatory review into agricultural and horticultural products.

Announced in June, the review aims to make it easier for farmers and growers to access new products like pesticides, inhibitors, feed and fertilisers.

Regulation Minister David Seymour said right now, there are too many delays, and the process is too complex so it stops farmers and growers from getting access to products that have been approved by other OECD countries.

“This review by the Ministry for Regulation will look at how we can speed up the process to get our farmers and growers access to the sorts of safe, innovative products they need to remain competitive,” Seymour said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“One business I visited recently described the current process to me as like being in the ice cream queue behind a family of 13, because all applications - changes and new products - are in the same line.

“It all just takes too long.”

He said the Ministry for Regulation would now engage with those who import, manufacture or sell agricultural and horticulture products - as well as regulators and relevant interested groups - before reporting back to the Government by the end of the year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Minister for Food Safety Andrew Hoggard said the review would be welcomed by the primary sector.

“Farmers and growers need to stay competitive so New Zealand can grow GDP and reduce its deficit,” Hoggard said.

“The review will ensure that the approval path for these products balances access with managing risks to human health, trade, the environment and animal welfare.

“Throughout the review, we will be mindful of how regulation of agricultural and horticultural products relates to trade and the importance of maintaining New Zealand’s reputation as a trusted trade partner.”

- RNZ


Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand