Staffing was the main issue causing problems in rest homes, with often not enough staff on the ground or without the appropriate training, said Consumer New Zealand's Jessica Wilson. Photo / 123RF

Staffing was the main issue causing problems in rest homes, with often not enough staff on the ground or without the appropriate training, said Consumer New Zealand's Jessica Wilson. Photo / 123RF

A major investigation by the Weekend Herald has revealed dire living situations in many rest homes across the country.

Consumer New Zealand's Jessica Wilson has spent a decade researching care in rest homes and told Newstalk ZB the Government needs to step up and improve legislation to ensure a much higher standard for the vulnerable elderly.

Staffing was the main issue causing problems, often there were not enough staff on the ground or they did not have the appropriate training, Wilson said.

The regulations governing rest homes were not tight enough to deliver the standard of care required, she said.

The Government played a "key role" and needed to step up.