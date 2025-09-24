Most New Zealanders want the Government to prepare for catastrophic events that could threaten New Zealand’s – and the world’s – future.

New University of Otago research shows two-thirds of Kiwis believe the Government should draft action plans for threats such as a nuclear war in the Northern Hemisphere, bioweapons or the collapse of global institutions and trade flows.

The survey of 1000 people found bipartisan support for the idea that the Government should be responsible for preparing for such risks.

Professor Nick Wilson, senior researcher at the Faculty of Medicine’s Department of Public Health, said despite New Zealand’s geographical strengths, the country was poorly placed to respond to global developments.

Aotearoa is often cited as one of the countries most likely to survive a global disaster such as a nuclear or volcanic winter, he said. “But this survival advantage will only matter if we have invested in resilience and governance structures in advance.”