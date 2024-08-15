Cabinet Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

The Government is introducing a new subcategory to the Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV), to address demand for workers for upcoming seasonal peaks.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said a number of sectors would need a significant number of additional workers for key seasonal roles.

“This change is a step forward in creating a smarter immigration system that creates opportunities for people to come here but also protects New Zealanders’ rights to work and thrive,” Stanford said.

On Wednesday, the Government increased the cap on the number of workers allowed in under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme by 1250 people to 20,750 for the 2024-25 season. At the same time, it lifted the pause on accommodation cost increases and made the requirement to pay 10% above the minimum wage only applicable to experienced workers.