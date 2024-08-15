Advertisement
Government introduces seasonal work visa sub-category

RNZ
2 mins to read
Cabinet Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

The Government is introducing a new subcategory to the Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV), to address demand for workers for upcoming seasonal peaks.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said a number of sectors would need a significant number of additional workers for key seasonal roles.

“This change is a step forward in creating a smarter immigration system that creates opportunities for people to come here but also protects New Zealanders’ rights to work and thrive,” Stanford said.

On Wednesday, the Government increased the cap on the number of workers allowed in under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme by 1250 people to 20,750 for the 2024-25 season. At the same time, it lifted the pause on accommodation cost increases and made the requirement to pay 10% above the minimum wage only applicable to experienced workers.

Stanford said the SPWV change would sit alongside the RSE changes, to make it easier for employers to access other seasonal workers they need.

“This is an interim, time-limited, and streamlined pathway and is more in line with the length of seasonal roles,” Stanford said.

The usual RSE roles such as horticulture, viticulture, and fishing would be excluded. The roles must be directly related to seasonal activity, and the applicants must have at least four months experience in the role.

The role must also pay at least $29.66 per hour, be for 30 hours a week, and not exceed nine months in duration. Employers must hold current accreditation under the Accredited Employer Work Visa instructions.

Stanford said she would consider a more permanent, long-term pathway for seasonal workers as part of the upcoming AEWV review.

- RNZ

