The Government announced today it is putting an extra $77 million into the search and rescue sector. Photo / George Heard

The Government is injecting $77 million into the search and rescue sector and another $624,000 into aviation safety, in a bid to protect lives across land, sea and sky.

The funding will support 12 key organisations and bolster air safety measures at unattended aerodromes across the country.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager today confirmed $76.7m would be allocated to New Zealand Search and Rescue over three years.

Additionally, an investment of $624,000 over the same period is designated to maintain and improve recreational aviation safety across the country.

“NZ has one of the largest and most challenging search and rescue regions in the world, so it’s vital to ensure they have necessary funding to deliver their critical services,” Meager said, speaking from Dunedin this morning.