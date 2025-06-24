Associate Transport Minister James Meager announced the funding in Dunedin today. Photo / Mark Mitchell
“Last year, 152 lives were saved, 921 people were assisted and 794 people were rescued through the work of the search and rescue sector.
“This is thanks to the dedication of than 11,000 people involved in the industry – 80% of whom are volunteers.”
The NZ Aviation Federation will receive $542,000 to deliver updated Instrument Flight Procedures at unattended aerodromes,
which pilots use to safely take off and land at airports across the country.
An $82,000 funding boost will also enhance safety at those sites, paying for further training and education to remind pilots of the necessary safety procedures.
“The investment also underlines the Government’s commitment to helping grow our economy by supporting a safe and secure recreational aviation system,” Meager said.
The Government’s funding package follows a triennial review by the Ministry of Transport, last completed in 2022, and builds on previous allocations under the Land Transport Management Act.
Among the recipients, Land Search and Rescue will receive the largest share at $30.1m, followed by Maritime NZ with $17.2m and Coastguard NZ with $11.3m.
Other funded groups include Surf Life Saving NZ ($8.3m), NZ Police ($795,000), and the Mountain Safety Council ($1.3m), with support also allocated to smaller regional and volunteer-led operations.
In the recreational aviation sector, $624,000 has been allocated over three years to maintain and improve Instrument Flight Procedures (IFPs) at unattended aerodromes.
These navigation aids are essential for pilot safety and require regular updates, typically every five years.
The funding is capped by the amount of fuel excise duty collected from recreational aviation users.