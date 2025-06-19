Among the proposals is a reduction in workforce, including staff at the Auckland house.

It is not yet known how many jobs could be affected. But the proposal has led to internal questions about the future of the site and whether it will hold fewer events or be staffed by contractors.

On the Governor-General’s website, it says Government House in Wellington and Auckland employed chefs, stewards, housekeepers and a chauffeur. The gardens at both properties were managed by contractors. About 35 staff worked at the two buildings and some lived on-site.

It is understood that New Zealand Police are separately reviewing the level of policing they provide to the Auckland property.

The Governor-General’s office declined to comment and referred questions to DPMC.

Act Party leader David Seymour was sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister at Government House last month. Photo / Dean Purcell

A DPMC spokesman said the proposed changes covered Government House and other departments.

“These changes are part of a wider work programme looking at sharpening our focus, updating how we work and realigning our resources to deliver maximum impact where it matters most,” he said.

“It is also about creating a financially sustainable model at a time of fiscal restraint.”

It was proposed that DPMC’s workforce would be reduced from 247 roles to 235. Up to 77 jobs would be disestablished, of which 20 were vacant, and 65 new roles would be created.

Staff consultation finished two weeks ago and final decisions would be announced in early July.

In Budget 2025, about $2.2 million was put aside for the maintenance of the two Government Houses. Another $550,000 has been committed to capital spending on the properties.

According to the latest annual report, capital costs for Government House were higher than expected – $857,000 was above the estimated budget of $550,000. It is understood parts of the Auckland property are rundown and have required significant upkeep.

The 15,000sq m property in Epsom is one of the most valuable residential sites in Auckland, sitting at $39m according to its new CV.

The house and land were gifted to Queen Elizabeth II in 1962 by orchardists and philanthropists Sir Frank Mappin and Lady Ruby Mappin for use as a royal residence.

Isaac Davison is a senior reporter who covers Auckland issues. He joined the Herald in 2008 and has previously covered the environment, politics, social issues, and healthcare.