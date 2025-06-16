Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Government hotline for overzealous road-cone use an overzealous embarrassment – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Speed warnings still dominate our billboards – despite the reversal of lowered speed limits on many highway corridors. Photo / Mark Story

Speed warnings still dominate our billboards – despite the reversal of lowered speed limits on many highway corridors. Photo / Mark Story

Editorial
  • New Zealand’s new road-cone hotline was launched to address overzealous cone use.
  • The hotline aims to tackle over-compliance in traffic management.
  • Critics argue the focus should be on reducing road trauma and improving workplace safety.

No doubt talk-show host John Oliver has us in his crosshairs.

The entertaining frontman of America’s Last Week Tonight, known for his running gag on New Zealand’s quirks (famously, our Bird of the Year competition in 2023), has described us as “an endless well of joy”.

Our Government’s new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand