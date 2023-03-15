Government denies interest in health public-private partnerships, despite references in documents

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says alternative financing arrangements in health are being looked at, but not PPP. Photo / RNZ

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says alternative financing arrangements in health are being looked at, but not PPP. Photo / RNZ

By Phil Pennington of RNZ

Government ministers deny they are looking at public-private partnerships to pay for health infrastructure projects.

Internal documents from national health agency Te Whatu Ora show in January it was aiming to consider “lessons” from the partnerships, or so-called PPPs.

Government policy since 2018 has banned the PPP approach in health, education and prisons.

It gives a much greater role to private funding, building and operating of state assets.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall yesterday said work was going on into alternative financing arrangements, but not PPP.

Minutes from a capital infrastructure committee meeting in January show the advisory work was being carried out by private consultancy Ernst & Young Global (EY), because Te Whatu Ora lacked the capability to do it.

Former Te Whatu Ora chairman Rob Campbell said similar work was also going on last year, before the agency took over.

“This was done by an outside consultant and was widely known in the capital markets,” Campbell told RNZ yesterday.

“The work was not disclosed to the board until I asked for it.”

Te Whatu Ora papers state the committee wanted “to ensure that lessons from other Public-Private partnerships are considered”.

RNZ asked the minister why this would be if PPP were not being considered. It remains unclear.

National used PPPs for schools and prisons.

EY was paid millions and its contractors were central to the transition work on Te Whatu Ora up until last July. Despite a $30m spend all up, the transition unit did not come up with a new funding model for health, and one was not expected to be unveiled till next year, Newsroom reported.

Cabinet had this month noted that a report on funding was due to go to ministers in July, Verrall said.

It was “not a priority as the focus should be on Te Whatu Ora establishing and sharpening up the capability for its core functions”, she added.

The Cabinet expected recommendations on “the management of capital funding through the multi-year budget allocation, the capital charge mechanism, and the use of alternative financial arrangements”.

However, the minutes showed Te Whatu Ora had already received some of that work from EY.

It said: “The consultations and recommendations that EY has reached were not unexpected”.

It did not detail these.

Former Te Whatu Ora chairman Rob Campbell.

Campbell said that in addition to the work last year, he understood there was “further work proceeding on this topic, possibly by a different consultant”.

“I do not know the current status.”

He was sacked by the minister as chair earlier this month for making comments deemed politically partial.

Dunedin blowout options

The health budget is under intense and growing pressure, with individual projects such one mental health unit blowing out by 70 percent.

Another blowout, of $200m in the $1.5b Dunedin Hospital rebuild, last year prompted ministers to ask “for advice on alternate financing options because there is no funding to allocate to the project”, the January minutes show.

But the committee advised against doing this at Dunedin.

Instead, officials cut back on beds and imaging equipment to save about $90m.

The minutes from January 2023, under the heading “Alternative financing arrangements”, say “management reported that it has been responding to requests from Ministers to consider a framework for alternate funding arrangements”.

“EY has been providing services because Te Whatu Ora does not have the internal capability to consider the issues.”

No Cabinet guidance

It noted “we had yet to receive guidance from Cabinet; therefore, it is unclear if alternate funding models are something Te Whatu Ora can reasonably pursue”.

This was superseded by Cabinet this month, according to Verrall.

The committee had asked EY to provide information that set out “an appropriate rationale for how best to use different sources of capital going forward”.

“The internal capacity and capability to support this work within Te Whatu Ora remains unclear,” the minutes added.

They said the committee wanted an examination of a wide range of public-private partnership (PPP) projects of size and complexity. It remains unclear why.

Campbell told RNZ the agency he led up until early March was not up to it.

“I do not think that Te Whatu Ora currently has the capabilities to assess the options internally,” he said.

“More importantly, there is not the capability to properly frame the issues.

“There are much more pressing issues about governance and management of existing infrastructure projects and the best way of prioritising and designing the future projects.”

EY is one of the big four consultancies that National has said is doing far too much work for the Government. It played a central role in the transition to Te Whatu Ora.

Campbell, in an earlier column, suggested the hospital-building part of Te Whatu Ora should be split off from the part that runs hospitals.

Health commentator, and former senior doctor union head, Ian Powell, agreed. He told RNZ on Tuesday such a split was needed.