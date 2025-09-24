Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Government considers phasing out telecom obligations in sector review - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Tech commentator Bill Bennett is with us to dive into the recommendations, and why consumers should care about how their connectivity is regulated.

For the past month, Kiwis have been able to have their say on proposals to change our telecommunications sector.

The Telecommunication Sector Regulatory Review will examine whether the sector’s current regulation remains fit for purpose.

Minister for Regulation David Seymour has said that these services are “as essential as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save