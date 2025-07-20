Advertisement
Government can’t be the de facto insurer of property after weather events – Matt Whineray

By Matt Whineray
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Storm-damaged steps and debris at Palm Beach, Waiheke Island in July 2025 . Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Matt Whineray
Matt Whineray is the chair of the Independent Reference Group which has been providing advice to the Ministry for the Environment on the development of a policy framework to manage adaptation to the physical effects of climate change.

THE FACTS

  • A report advises transitioning away from government buyouts of private homes after extreme weather events.
  • It highlights the need for clear adaptation plans and funding contributions reflecting beneficiaries.
  • The approach aims to alleviate hardship based on need, not property values, after a 20-year transition.

How we respond to extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change has been in the news following the release of a report from an Independent Reference Group advising the Ministry for the Environment.

The report is not Government policy; it raises issues that the Government should consider as

