The Government is backing a member's bill to extend the time mothers can stay in hospital or birthing units after their babies are born. Photo / 123rf

The Government is backing a member’s bill that will allow mothers to stay in hospital or birthing units at least three days after their babies are born.

National MP Catherine Wedd’s Three-Day Postnatal Stay Amendment Bill would now progress through Parliament as part of the Government’s legislative programme, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said.

Supporting “healthy starts” for mothers and babies was at the heart of the bill, “especially for those who may not have the help they need at home”, Brown said.

“We are committed to ensuring women and their babies receive safe, timely, and appropriate care. Adopting this as a Government Bill means planning can begin to ensure the health system is prepared to deliver this improved support for families.”