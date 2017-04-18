Bartlett said it was an amazing day and a "huge victory," not just for her but for thousands of support workers.
"And not just today - but for years to come.
"What an exciting moment. I'm thrilled, This will be the biggest pay rise we will ever get."
She said she had worked alongside others who struggled to get by on the minimum-wage level pay caregivers had been on, including some who arrived at work without lunch because they could not afford it.
"So this will be a life changer. It makes me so happy, And that's why I took this case, so they could live in dignity.
"We will now be able to enjoy work knowing we are getting the appropriate pay."
She said it also showed what could happen when the union worked with the Government and the sector.
Emily Sheffield, a support worker in the disability sector, said she was on $17 an hour.
"I've always felt the work we do is not valued."
She said many workers did their jobs because they loved it despite the low pay.
Historic deal
A historic pay equity agreement announced today can partly be traced to a damning inquiry five years ago which involved a senior public servant going undercover in a rest home.
The author of that report, former Equal Opportunities Commissioner Judy McGregor, said today she was celebrating a Government deal which would see up to 55,000 low-paid workers get large pay increases in the next five years.
McGregor famously posed as a care worker in a retirement home for a week in January 2012 as part of her year-long Caring Counts inquiry.
Her report concluded that aged care was a form of "modern-day slavery". It also generated momentum for a legal challenge against the Government, which effectively sets the pay rates through its subsidies to aged care providers.
Speaking to the Herald today, McGregor was reluctant to take any credit for the settlement, which will cost the Government up to $500 million a year.
"I am proud to have been part of the catalyst, but I think the equal pay movement has been around for a long time," she said.
McGregor, now the head of public policy at AUT, said going undercover helped to get public attention for workers who had until then been invisible.
She said the settlement would send a strong message to the public that their work was hugely valuable.
"One of things that was quite remarkable when we did our human rights report was the degree to which the public felt embarrassed that carers looking after their elderly were paid so little for the job they knew they couldn't do.
"When I worked in the sector, I was physically unable to lift people and hoist them and toilet them. This will now show the public that the job has value."
She said the legal challenge taken by the Service and Food Workers Union on behalf of Kristine Bartlett was not without a touch of serendipity.
The union's leaders had been discussing the Caring Counts report when Bartlett popped into their office to use the photocopier.
"The union's lawyer was in [former national secretary] John Ryall's office and said we can't ignore the inquiry.
"And as I understand it, Kristine Bartlett just happened to be in the office and they said to her 'Would you be on for it?'