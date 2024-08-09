Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin take gold in the K2 women’s final as NZ tourism takes on new challenges and banks begin to lower their interest rates. Video / NZ Herald

A young man’s decision to drive at speeds of more than 150km/h in Southland yesterday could have had catastrophic consequences, police say.

The 21-year-old was spotted by a police officer in Edendale, 37km northeast of Invercargill, travelling at more than one and a half times the 100km/h speed limit about 3.30pm, said Sergeant Gary Iddenten of Gore.

“He tried to stop the vehicle, however, it fled and due to the dangerous manner of driving, it wasn’t pursued.”

Several police staff searched the area for the vehicle before it was found on Main St in Gore soon afterwards and the driver stopped and arrested, Iddenten said.

“A Gore man has been arrested and charged after a driving incident that saw him allegedly reaching dangerous excessive speeds more than one and a half times the posted speed limit.”