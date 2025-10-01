Dravet syndrome is a rare genetic epilepsy marked by prolonged seizures.

Despite living with the rare Dravet syndrome, Dixon's mother said he approached life with courage and joy. Photo / Supplied

“His smallest seizure he ever had… was an hour long. His biggest ever seizure was over five hours, and he survived those. But the last one… he ended up having a massive seizure and never woke up again. It was the biggest one I’ve ever seen,” Bangma said.

Bangma said Dixon lived life to the fullest despite the challenges of his condition.

“He was here for a short time, but he was here for a freaking good time.”

Dixon’s love of fun and creativity extended beyond family life.

“He would go up the street in his Chucky [from the film Child’s Play] outfit. I would be like, ‘Oh my God, kid, please put something else on’. He didn’t care what people thought. He would wear his PJs as superhero suits… he literally would go to school with them,” Bangma said.

Dixon Cribb, 9, was remembered for his bright personality and love of trucks. Photo / Supplied

A funeral procession for Dixon, organised by Southland Hug a Rig, was held on Saturday.

“It was amazing… everybody got the word out because Dixon loved going to cars and seeing trucks… We were able to say goodbye to him and show our support for him,” Bangma said.

She said that the send-off also allowed the community to share in the grief, saying it was “beautiful that the whole community came together… to have a little bit of saying goodbye to him and showing their support".

Bangma also described how Dixon had made an impact on the community from a young age through his creativity and small acts of kindness.

“He made fairy gardens across Gore, at Bannerman Park, Hamilton Park, Patterson’s Garden, and at a local farm that opens its gardens to people for Christmas and Easter. He impacted and imprinted so many people’s lives,” she said.

Despite the heartbreak of losing her youngest child, Bangma said she is committed to ensuring Dixon’s legacy lives on.

“We want to set up a foundation in Dixon’s honour. He wanted to always help people… He lived life to the fullest. He was here for a short time, but he made a bloody good impact."

Despite the severity of his condition, she said Dixon was full of joy and energy.

“He was the bubbly one, he was the one that kept everything going… He lives life to the fullest, and he was here for a short time, but he was here for a freaking good time.”

Bangma said she is inspired to continue Dixon’s legacy through community advocacy and her foundation, which will raise awareness of Dravet syndrome and support families living with rare epilepsies.

She said that his influence has reached beyond New Zealand, with international specialists recognising his resilience.

Dixon suffered from Dravet Syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy marked by prolonged seizures. Photo / Supplied

“He was talked about in conferences around the world by his specialists, by his neurologists, by his paediatrician… They’d be like, ‘How the hell, even when he was five years old, is this kid still alive?’”

Dixon is survived by his two older brothers, who also have Dravet syndrome.

Bangma said she hopes the foundation will not only honour Dixon’s memory but also provide hope and guidance for other families facing similar challenges.

“I want to be able to help others… and because he would tell me off if I didn’t.”

