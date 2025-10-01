Advertisement
Gore community farewells 9-year-old Dixon Cribb after Dravet syndrome battle

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Despite living with the rare Dravet syndrome, Dixon Cribb's mother said he approached life with courage and joy. Photo / Supplied

Nine-year-old Dixon Cribb has been remembered for his bright personality and impact on the Gore community.

Dixon died on September 23 from an epileptic brain injury, the result of Dravet syndrome - a rare and severe form of epilepsy.

More than 100 people attended a funeral procession on Saturday, featuring

