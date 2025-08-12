Family members said they had reconnected with Hieatt during his incarceration, one had concerns about the impact of the internet on his mental health, suggesting it would be beneficial for Hieatt to be involved in menial tasks, not in information technology (IT) upon his release.
“We want to temper expectations of earning responsibilities.”
Parole Board raises questions
Panel convenor Annabel Markham told Hieatt she struggled to see the connection with what he did to Vaikaew.
She asked Hieatt what had led him to that “extreme level of violence”.
He paused for a bit before saying he felt he was under attack at the time.
“The pressure just built up.”
Markham said she still thought there was rage, anger, jealousy and resentment.
Hieatt told the board he had done work to address his emotions and how to deal with them.
According to Justice John Priestley’s sentencing notes from 2011, Hieatt and Vaikaew, who was a sex worker, had got into an argument about how much rent he was to pay and him having to leave the flat when she had clients around.
Hieatt said he would probably opt to share accommodation with others to keep costs down.
Probation said there would be a liaison to assist Hieatt with accommodation options and support with other government agencies.
Corrections reported he had been compliant and had a good work ethic.
Hieatt will appear for a monitoring hearing in February 2026.
