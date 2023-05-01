A Northland Experiences group pedals across Kawiti Truss Bridge, in Ngapipito Valley, during a tour of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail. Photo / Peter de Graaf, File

OPINION

A tip for those looking to explore and discover New Zealand: Travel at under 20km/h, and with a breeze in your face.

Tourism New Zealand might consider this in its marketing strategy as we recover from the Covid doldrums and woo and welcome back overseas visitors.

In question is the shape of tourism at a time of climate crisis. A Tourism Futures report says, “The future visitor economy must be regenerative and resilient.”

The recent Otago Tourism Policy School explored ways to “reshape the tourism sector to advance transformational change”. Previous sessions considered “Tourism sustainability: Volume vs Value” and “Decarbonising tourism”.

Meanwhile, Christchurch International Airport Ltd is proposing a new jet-capable airport at Tarras in Central Otago. Yet there is sustained opposition to the plan from local academic, environmental and ratepayer groups. With a “No New Airports” slogan, they say: “It is an example of what not to do in a climate crisis.”

In time, electric vehicles will be everywhere. Electric campervans with a good range will be available. We’ll have the zero-waste thing sorted. Carbon offsets for air travel will be common. Jets may gas up on “sustainable” fuels. And hybrid and electric planes may be in the air.

But what to do until then?

We’re fast returning to our pre-Covid ways. (Spend an hour in the rush and excitement of Auckland International Airport if you’re not convinced of this.) Airbus A380 after Boeing 747 after 777 deposit tourists on our fair shores. Other than our neighbours across the Tasman, these visitors have flown 12 to 24 hours to get here.

Given that planes won’t be running on vegetable oil anytime soon, nor will there be any move to limit arrival numbers, a push for more eco- and other low-impact tourism makes sense. At least do what we can once they are on the ground.

Illustration / Guy Body





This brings us to the likes of walking, tramping, kayaking and cycling.

Fresh off the plane, tourists could join keen locals for a guided sea kayaking tour to Rangitoto Island in the Waitematā Harbour – a perfect beginning to the Kiwi experience. Trampers can immerse themselves in the Great Walks and countless other places of serene beauty.

Not to be outdone, cyclists now have their 23 Great Rides of New Zealand. This is where the 20km/h-with-a-breeze-in-your-face bit and the ol’ push bike come in. No longer a simple one-speed, of course, there’s now a choice of brands, lots of gears and options from basic to flash. And with e-bikes, anyone can now go just about anywhere, quietly and with no carbon emissions.

The 152km Central Otago Rail Trail – the original Great Ride which opened in 2000 – got things started. Seeing the economic benefits for local (even isolated) communities, other regions have joined in. The trails are now there to enjoy – the scenery, the culture, the history … and the people.

New Zealand by bike is a great way to go. Some keen, fit types tackle the Tour Aotearoa – a 3000km ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff, traversing Great Ride trails, off-road tracks and country roads.

An official ride over the course organised every February is meant to be covered in about 30 days.

Overseas visitors love it. A young American encountered on the Hauraki Rail Trail portion of the route said, “This is great. The Kiwis are fast riders and there are no bears!”

Gord Stewart. Photo / Supplied

Other cyclists follow their own routes and go at a more leisurely pace. However you do it, the rewards are plenty.

There are rugged hill climbs and sweeping sea views. One-lane bridges. Backroads and ferry rides. Sun on your face and tailwinds. More of the precious Kiwi experience.

And then there are the people. If you’re lucky, you’ll pass a little guy on his way to school. As you pedal by, laden with all your stuff, he’ll call out to you: “Can you do a wheelie?” Or the cafe owner along the way, learning of your travels and adventure, who asks, “Is it a fundraiser for something or just madness?”

Or you’ll be at a crossroads up in the hills, taking a break, enjoying the scenery, and snapping a photo. A lovely, older Māori woman will pull up to the intersection, roll down her car window, and say, “One can never rob you of these memories.”

Overseas tourists come to New Zealand for the scenery and fall in love with the people, the attitude, the way of life.

I know. I was a tourist once and now I’m a citizen.

- Gord Stewart is a sustainability consultant with a background in environmental management and economics.



