Police say they are making good progress on their investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Nelson. Photo / Nelson Weekly

Police say they are making good progress on their investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Nelson. Photo / Nelson Weekly

Police say they are making good progress on their investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Nelson.

A 22-year-old died after being shot in Washington Valley yesterday afternoon.



Detective Inspector Mark Chenery:said they have made positive progress in their investigation.

"Police are satisfied the parties involved are known to each other and that there is minimal risk to the wider community," he said.

A nearby resident said they heard screaming and crying and watched people running off the property, one wearing a mask, before they sped away in two vehicles, the Nelson App reports.

Another woman said she heard a single gunshot around 1.15pm.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen anything in the Washington Rd area on Tuesday from 12.45pm to 1.30pm.

"The investigation team would also be interested in hearing from people who have any CCTV footage of Washington Rd."

Anyone with information should contact police via 105 and quote file number

220222/7060, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.