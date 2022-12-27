Anglers are reporting an increase in milky-flesh fish in the Hauraki Gulf and east Northland areas. Photo / Michael Craig

Anglers are reporting an increase in milky-flesh fish in the Hauraki Gulf and east Northland areas. Photo / Michael Craig

Have you noticed your freshly-caught snapper looking a bit milky-coloured these holidays?

LegaSea wrote on Facebook that anglers are increasingly reporting that they are pulling up milky-fleshed finfish and snapper and were worried about about the risks of eating or touching the fish.

A spokesperson for Fisheries New Zealand said the issue appears to prevalent in the Hauraki Gulf and East Northland areas.

“The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has tested samples of the milky-flesh fish and has not found any evidence of food safety risk, nor have they received any reports of associated illness,” they said.

“As a precaution, MPI will continue to monitor and conduct further testing. If any food safety issues are identified, MPI will take action to protect and inform the public.”

The testing has also not detected any disease or parasites in the fish but further sampling and testing would be done as a precaution.

Fisheries New Zealand is working to establish the cause of the milky-fleshed fish, including whether changes to food sources, climate effects, and environmental and ecosystem conditions may be playing a part.

LegaSea reported that an increasing number of anglers at its Kai Ika filleting station in Auckland are reporting milky-fleshed fish.

It also said the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council has submitted an Official Information Act request to Fisheries New Zealand with the hope of finding out what information there is on the situation and what will be done to address the problem.

“Please keep an eye out for any milky-flesh fish. It’s important for all of us to know what the cause is and how it will be addressed.”







