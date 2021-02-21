Goldie painting stolen from Hamilton home found by police

The Goldie painting, Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing, was stolen during a burglary of a Hamilton home. Photo / Supplied

Waikato police have recovered a Goldie painting stolen during the burglary of a Hamilton home.

The painting, Sleep 'tis a gentle thing, by New Zealand artist CF Goldie, was taken alongside numerous other unique artworks and antiques in the burglary of a Hamilton East home between December 27, 2020, and January 3, 2021.

Police say that while the painting is yet to be thoroughly examined, it appears to be undamaged.

The owners had been informed and were very happy to hear that it had been found.

The stolen painting was found at the weekend as police continued their investigation into the burglary.

International Art Gallery director Richard Thomson said the painting was a "million dollar plus" artwork.

"I've sold dozens of Goldies, and that is a really good example of his work, has all the hallmarks."

Three men, all of whom have name suppression, have been charged over the incident and are currently facing burglary charges in the Hamilton District Court.