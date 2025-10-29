Golden Island brand Pork Jerky Korean BBQ Recipe sold at Costco has been recalled as it may contain metal. Photo / MPI

Golden Island brand Pork Jerky Korean BBQ Recipe sold at Costco has been recalled as it may contain metal. Photo / MPI

A Korean BBQ pork jerky recipe has been recalled over fears the product might contain metal.

Golden Island brand Pork Jerky Korean BBQ Recipe sold at Costco in Westgate, Auckland, with the best-before dates of November 24, 2025, November 25, 2025, November 26, 2025, and May 5, 2026, should not be consumed, the Ministry for Primary Industries said.

The product, sold in a 410g plastic pouch and was imported from the United States, is being recalled because it “may contain foreign matter“, this being metal.

There have been no reports of injury, but if anyone has consumed the product and has health concerns, they are encouraged to seek medical advice.