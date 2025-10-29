Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Golden Island pork jerky recalled over metal contamination risk

Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Golden Island brand Pork Jerky Korean BBQ Recipe sold at Costco has been recalled as it may contain metal. Photo / MPI

Golden Island brand Pork Jerky Korean BBQ Recipe sold at Costco has been recalled as it may contain metal. Photo / MPI

A Korean BBQ pork jerky recipe has been recalled over fears the product might contain metal.

Golden Island brand Pork Jerky Korean BBQ Recipe sold at Costco in Westgate, Auckland, with the best-before dates of November 24, 2025, November 25, 2025, November 26, 2025, and May 5, 2026, should

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save