Golden dawn: Cupola hoisted atop Hundertwasser art centre in Whangārei town basin

Cupola lifting onto the Hundertwasser Arts Centre. Video / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei's Hundertwasser Art Centre received its golden crown, the cupola, this morning.

More than 1500 people braced against the morning cold as they gathered to watch the sun dance across the cupola's gold leaf at the Whangārei Town Basin.

The cupola was craned into place on the near-complete art centre at 8.22 am.

The project's community coordinator Andrew Garratt said the placing of the cupola completed the form of the building. It literally "caps it off", he said.

"This building will be as successful as the Eiffel Tower in France or the Sydney Opera House in Australia. This will be a significant building to New Zealand."

The Hundertwasser Art Centre's golden cupola being lowered into place. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"For eight years, we've had a team working on raising the funds, getting the building consents, and other jobs. No one person could have achieved this but we all made it happen. The construction, design, everything has been a team effort."

Project chief executive Kathleen Drumm said the cupola was a visual, potent symbol of an incredible journey by the community that had taken 21 years. She said Whangārei would be recognised for its artistic contribution.

"The interior has wonderful mosaics, incredible brickwork, and beautiful space for people to just wander through. We really celebrate the relationship between art, nature and humanity.

"In the times like Covid-19, when it is a little bit hard to leave New Zealand, this building has some European flavour to it and people can enjoy that. Hundertwasser brought a European sense of artistic ability with his architecture."

The cupola arriving at the Whangārei Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hundertwasser project quantity surveyor John Barber was present with his family and was thrilled to be a part of the big day.

"I've been a part of this project for 13 years and I was present when they first brought the cupola model. Looking at it today, it is so much bigger and more visual than we ever imagined."

Sarah Gomes, a leather and mosaic artist, said she celebrated the building's contribution to the region and our country.

"It is literally a jewelled crown and looks the best in the moonlight. I want to tell every New Zealander to come and visit this gorgeous piece of artwork.

"Right now, with the borders closed, we get to enjoy it first. It will obviously be a major international tourist attraction once the borders open, but this is our time to be proud and enjoy the glory of it."

More than 1500 people gathered to watch the golden cupola placed atop the Hundertwasser Art Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pari Walker, of Te Parawhau, said the cupola symbolised "a relationship between man and God".

"It is to elevate ourselves from the existing ground to reach out to the almighty."

"I look at this building as recognition to Hundertwasser and if we get international tourists, it is just a bonus. Only the experts can tell what economic benefits we'll achieve in the future, but I am certain they are going to be marvellous."

The cupola is a common feature of Hundertwasser's architecture. Gilded cupolas are incorporated in the artist's other architectural projects around the world. He believed that a golden 'Zwiebelturm' (onion tower) beautified architecture and provided those who enjoy it the status of royalty.

The large golden dome, dubbed the "crowning jewel" of the art centre, glided serenely down the harbour early this morning stopping traffic in its path as it made its way to the much-anticipated and near-complete Hundertwasser building.

The 3.5 tonne aluminium tower had been a six-month project involving a covering of $50,000 worth of fine leaf gold intricately and custom-made at Absolute Stainless's fabrication workshop. It was sealed with a protective coating to protect it from the elements and to ensure it couldn't be removed, with its durability expected to last 100 years.

The 90m2 cupola was transported to the barge yesterday for its 6am departure from Port Nikau today. Travelling around 2 knots - about walking speed - it moved up harbour with the bridge raised to make way for its 8m height passage atop the vessel. It was due to arrived at the Town Basin with dawn.

It was originally scheduled to arrive about 8.30am time but the time was moved forward to avoid a potential wind as the day progressed.

The Hatea River bridge is raised this morning to allow the cupola to pass. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Looking forward to its arrival was neighbouring Mokaba Cafe owner Justin Le Cheminant who was anticipating a strong turnout.

"We think its fabulous. It's really exciting and we've been happily putting up with the noise and dust and drills and earth shakers next door and we know that the benefit is going to be there.

"It's been a long time coming but you can put up with the (Hātea) Loop being blocked and the noise and the dust and the rest of it because you know it's going to be unique."

One of the most celebrated artists to come out of Europe in the 20th Century, Friedensreich Hundertwasser celebrated irregular lines and contrasting textures and colours and was acclaimed for his work with colour and mosaics.



The Kawakawa-based New Zealand citizen of 30 years, was invited to select a building in Whangārei suitable for one of his world-famous architectural transformations for an art centre within. He decided the former Northland Harbour Board building at the Town Basin would be ideal to turn into a work of art – thus becoming his parting gift to Northland.



After his death in 2000, much controversy surrounded the project among those for and against it before work on the controversial $33.2 million project began just three years ago.

The project employed more than 500 people of various trades with the construction involving tens of thousands of coloured tiles and 40,000 recycled red bricks. In keeping with Hundertwasser's grass-roof theme, it had the largest afforested roof in the Southern Hemisphere after 150 trees were crane-lifted over recent months along with the planting of thousands of plants with an estimated value of $100,000 donated by a local nursery.

Predictions had been that international travellers would comprise 42 per cent of visitors to the completed centre, so management has been working with the tourism sector to devise a marketing plan to entice New Zealanders to visit.

It will house the only permanent collection of Hundertwasser works outside Austria and be the new home of the Wairau Māori Art Gallery. The project is on track for its December 3, 2021 completion.