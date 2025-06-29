Advertisement
Golden Buddhist statue set to ‘tower above’ horrified rural community because council says it’s art

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Neighbours are upset Auckland Council approved a 16.5m Buddha statue and plinth to be built in North Auckland's Waiwera Valley. Video / David Fisher, Supplied

In the rural quiet of Waiwera Valley, amidst the bucolic beauty of rolling hills and pastoral splendour, a towering Buddhist statue is taking shape much to the upset of neighbours. David Fisher reports.

A towering Buddhist statue is set to disturb the pastoral peace of Waiwera Valley with neighbours upset

