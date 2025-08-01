Ministerial briefing on NCEA suggests the current system does not support pathways into trades; and rebounding tsunami swells still pose a risk. Video / NZ Herald

Residents in Golden Bay could be temporarily cut off from emergency services, including the 111 network, while repairs are made to a storm-damaged telecommunications cable.

A cable that provides telephone, internet and mobile service to Golden Bay was damaged last month during the first of four significant weather events.

Chorus says a temporary fix was made, and permanent repairs are scheduled for next week, between 11pm on Thursday and 5am on Friday.

But it warns that the installation of a permanent cable could cut off access to emergency calls at any point during the work window.

If there is no way of making emergency calls, residents are advised to drive to the Tākaka fire station and push a button at the front door, or go to the Tākaka police station.