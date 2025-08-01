Chorus said that, while work was under way, there would be a connection outage of up to 90 minutes, and that Golden Bay residents should expect to be without phone and internet access.
Services would return progressively, and some people would be reconnected sooner than others.
The temporary fix was done overnight to minimise disruption to households and businesses.
“Our crews worked tirelessly in difficult weather conditions and at a remote fault site to restore connections by that afternoon.
“We have worked with emergency services to help reduce any potential impact, given the significance of the outage in the context of the recent weather event.”
Chorus also issued advice to residents during the outage.
“Please try dialling 111 first. As services will be restored progressively during the outage, service may be restored in your area earlier.
“If your mobile phone is outside your provider’s network coverage, but within the coverage of another provider, you can still use it to call 111 emergency services.
“If you are unable to get through to 111, local emergency services should be your first point of call.
“The fire station on Motupipi St [in Tākaka] has a push button at the front doors that will connect you with the fire service via radio. The police station is located on Commercial St.”
It noted the work was weather-dependent and might be postponed if the weather was unsuitable.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we undertake this important fix to ensure the ongoing resilience and reliability of our network.”