Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Golden Bay shut off to emergency services while flood repairs made to communication cable

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Ministerial briefing on NCEA suggests the current system does not support pathways into trades; and rebounding tsunami swells still pose a risk. Video / NZ Herald

Residents in Golden Bay could be temporarily cut off from emergency services, including the 111 network, while repairs are made to a storm-damaged telecommunications cable.

A cable that provides telephone, internet and mobile service to Golden Bay was damaged last month during the first of .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save