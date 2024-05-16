One of the star lots at the Gold Creek Simmental R2 sale at Te Karaka on Monday.

One of the star lots at the Gold Creek Simmental R2 sale at Te Karaka on Monday.

Gold Creek Simmentals will put up 30 rising two-year-old bulls for sale by auction on Monday in their fifth on-farm sale.

The event starts with inspection of the bulls from 12pm, with the sale at 2pm at the Gold Creek sales complex, Matawai Road at Te Karaka.

“We are extremely proud to present our line-up, and they again showcase the best traits for high growth, fertility, structure and docility,” said stud manager Tom Sanson.

“The past year had its fair share of challenges to overcome.

“A year when all on-farm expenses, including bull buying budgets, were scrutinised more than ever – it’s become so important to make every dollar count.

“You must use all the tools available when selecting your new bull - clearly defining your breeding objectives is critical, and then making sure those objectives line up with your breeder of choice is equally as important.

“At Gold Creek we endeavour to present buyers with as much information as possible to assist with this process,” Sanson said.

“All of our bulls go through a rigorous testing process to be selected in the catalogue - ensuring that everything that can be measured, is measured.

“This helps to ensure the bulls are true to label and perform exactly how you expect them to when they get home.

“The potential gains from hybrid vigour are massive and hard to overlook.

“It has been well documented (and proven) through trials in the USA of performance gains up to 23 per cent.

“When most maternal herds could potentially select their replacements from two age groups and use terminal sires over the rest of the herd to take advantage of these gains at no extra cost to the business – this is the biggest free lunch going.”







