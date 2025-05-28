Advertisement
Gold Coast charity offers down-on-their-luck Kiwis a ticket home

By Morning Report
RNZ·
2 mins to read

The Nerang Neighbourhood Centre on the Gold Coast is offering one-way tickets home for struggling Kiwis. Photo / Supplied

  • Kiwis on the Gold Coast facing hardship are offered one-way tickets back home.
  • The Nerang Neighbourhood Centre provides flights as Kiwis can’t access Australian homelessness support.
  • Funding from Queensland supports this initiative, aiming to help those in crisis with no other options.

Kiwis living on the Gold Coast who have fallen on hard times are being offered one-way tickets back to New Zealand.

The Nerang Neighbourhood Centre is offering the repatriation flights as New Zealanders are ineligible for governmental support for general homelessness.

