The MSC Magnifica in Napier Port this morning. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The first cruise ship to visit Napier Port since Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region has arrived this morning.

A Napier shop owner says “it is going to be massive” for retailers, following an extremely quiet period post-cyclone.

The MSC Magnifica, which has capacity for more than 3000 passengers, arrived in Napier Port about 9.30am today.

It is the first cruise ship in the region since the Viking Mars visited a month ago, just days before the deadly cyclone.

Buses were lined up at the port this morning ready to take passengers into the city and to sites around the region.

The MSC Magnifica is expected to depart Napier tonight.

Creation NZ, a shop in Napier’s CBD, owner Jill Harper said it was great to see a cruise ship return.

“It’s going to be massive,” she said.

“Usually, at this time of year cruise ships, tour buses, conferences and music festivals are really important for us.

“But it has been really slow since the cyclone - it feels like winter.”

She said the return of cruise ships would be a boost for retailers.

Rain was just starting to roll into Napier mid-morning.