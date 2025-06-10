It remains unclear when the video was taken or where it was originally posted. Social media users have told the Herald they have seen it circulating online.

Police were aware of the video and making inquiries, a spokeswoman said.

Animal rights group Safe said the video was horrific and wanted those behind it to be held responsible.

“Most New Zealanders would agree with me that this video is horrific.

“The animal is the innocent victim of what appears to be a bit of fun for these young people, which is hugely concerning,” Safe chief executive Debra Ashton told the Herald.

“These people must be found and held accountable for their actions.”

A video circulating on social media appears to show a group of youths atop the Mohaka Viaduct near State Highway 2 in the Hawke's Bay, throwing a goat to its death.

The SPCA, meanwhile, called the video distressing and concerning.

“As this is a police matter, we are available to assist them with any enquiries if requested, and cannot comment further,” SPCA inspectorate team lead Kelly King told the Herald.

The SPCA said people could report suspected animal cruelty or neglect to them by calling 0800 77 22 69.

“This is the most direct way to report animal abuse or neglect incidents,” national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson said.

KiwiRail said the youths in the “cruel and appalling” video were likely trespassing. The railway company did not have any further detail about the incident.

“It is unclear where or when this cruel and appalling incident was filmed.

“If it is on one of KiwiRail’s viaducts then the people involved are trespassing.

“If it is the Mohaka Viaduct south of Wairoa, which has not been operational since Cyclone Gabrielle, the rail corridor is still private property and no one should ever enter.

“We understand the police are making inquiries and we will assist them if we can.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

