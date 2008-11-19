GM canarypox vaccine gets green light

An equine influenza crisis like the one in Australia could cost New Zealand $400 million if an outbreak occurred here. Photo / Getty Images

KEY POINTS:

A live, genetically modified, canarypox virus vaccine has been given the green light to protect horses in New Zealand if there is a outbreak of equine influenza. If used, it will be the first time a genetically modified organism has been released into the environment.



The Environmental Risk Management Authority (Erma) has approved an application by the Racing Board and Equine Health Association to use the vaccine under certain conditions.



The two groups wanted the vaccine, Proteqflu, to protect horses in the event of an influenza outbreak and to prevent the devastating losses that happened in Australia last year.



Direct costs of an outbreak to New Zealand's equine industry were estimated at $167 million and the impact of the losses suffered by industry as a whole could amount to $400 million.



Erma has also allowed the vaccine to be used on horses exported to other countries where a vaccination against equine influenza is a requirement.



MAF Biosecurity will oversee the use, storage, disposal and containment of the vaccine if there is an accidental spill.



"In the scenario of an outbreak, the benefits of using this vaccine outweigh the risks," said Erma's acting group manager for new organisms, Asela Atapattu.



The decision overrides concerns from a range of groups, including GE Free New Zealand, Physicians and Scientists for Global Responsibility and the Soil and Health Association.



The groups were concerned about the effects on New Zealand's clean, green image, that there were no safety studies on the effects on native birds, insufficient testing on other animals and the possibility that the virus could be spread through faeces and water.



"Once you use the vaccine the organism dies out," said Mr Atapattu.



The modified virus could not spread from a vaccinated horse or survive for more than 30 minutes in the environment. Nor could it replicate or cause disease in mammals, or cause the canarypox disease in birds.



Based on the biological characteristics of the genetically modified organism and the controls put in place, Erma said any adverse effect on native birds, other animals, the environment and humans would be negligible.



In their application, the board and association put the cost of eradication of equine influenza in Australia at almost $400 million, comprising contributions to eradicate the disease of approximately $150 million, and the costs of supporting those affected of around $217 million.



The application painted a grim picture of the impact an outbreak would have: the cessation of all race meetings, and restrictions on the movement of horses around the country.



"The $1.4 billion racing industry would, in three months of a shutdown, look at losing $300 million in income, and the local communities and businesses which also benefit from these activities would lose around $30 million from the big racing events."



It said 18,300 fulltime jobs would be at risk and events such as the Karaka Yearling Sales would be cancelled, resulting in loss of revenue in exports.