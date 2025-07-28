Advertisement
Gloriavale leader Howard Temple stands trial at Greymouth District Court historic sexual abuse allegations

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Surge for fantasy books, applications per job ad fall 2% and segregation rising in NZ prisons.

Gloriavale’s ‘Overseeing Shepherd’ Howard Temple was in the Greymouth District Court this morning to defend historic sexual abuse allegations spanning more than two decades.

The 85-year-old spiritual leader of the remote Christian community at Lake Haupiri, is accused of assaulting nine girls and women aged between nine and 20 years

