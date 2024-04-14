Ministry of Education staff visited Gloriavale in November last year. Photo / RNZ / Jean Edwards

By RNZ

Gloriavale Christian School on the West Coast has been warned its plan for how it will comply with Ministry of Education standards is not viable.

In October, the Education Review Office put out a highly critical report saying the school was not providing adequate education for a private school.

Ministry of Education staff visited Gloriavale in November last year and then sent a follow-up letter in December, documents released to RNZ under the Official Information Act show.

In the letter, Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast education director Andrea Williams said the plan submitted did not provide her with any confidence the school had a viable plan.

The plan was simply a list of actions, without timeframes or concrete details, Williams said.

It also lacked detail of when the actions would be carried out and who would be responsible for ensuring the actions were completed, and did not say what resources were needed or the plan for ongoing monitoring, she said.

The letter said it was pleased an Āwhina class - made up of students who did not attend class but were taught at home by their mothers - had been disestablished and those students were now attending school.

- RNZ