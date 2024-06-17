The country’s most prolific stalker has pleaded guilty to fresh criminal harassment charges for offending a victim has described as a “real-life nightmare”.

Seven women were victimised by Antonio Glen Castillano - also known as Glenn Green - in his most recent bout of offending.

The offending included slipping threatening notes under a woman’s door and using a wide-lens camera to capture images of her in her apartment.

He pleaded guilty to nine new charges of criminal harassment, alongside a charge of posting harmful digital communications and another of obtaining by deception.

These are on top of more than 200 convictions he already has.

One of his latest victims said the fact he continues to harass people whenever he is released from custody shows New Zealand’s stalking legislation is inadequate.

“We have a legal system, rather than a justice system, and it is time to align the two to protect society from this type of offending.”

The criminal harassment and harmful digital communication charges each carry a maximum of two years’ imprisonment.

According to the summary of facts Castillano pleaded guilty to, all of his victims were women.

Much of the offending involved sending derogatory and sexually explicit messages on Facebook.

In Castillano’s messages he accused multiple women of being child abusers, claimed they were “s**ts and he directed homophobic slurs at some.

He told one woman he would “get her in the end” and made death threats against another.

The Herald has chosen not to publish more details of the messages as they are graphic.

The obtaining by deception charge relates to Castillano applying for - and receiving - the Job Seeker Benefit using multiple names and submitting a false verification letter for accommodation.

As a result of this, he received a $20,216 over-payment of benefits.

Castillano’s list of previous offences includes assault, wilful damage, intimidation, speaking threateningly, assaulting police and resisting police.

He also has a conviction for blackmailing a wealthy Los Angeles businessman with false claims of evidence showing an extramarital affair.

The businessman has a significant public profile and has been involved in the running and ownership of companies worth several billions of dollars, the Herald understands.

As a result of the blackmail, the businessman and his family had suffered “very considerable and long-lasting anxiety”, court documents read.

Further convictions include misusing a telephone and using a telephone offensively, sending a threatening letter, making a false claim of fire, impersonating police, making a false statement, giving a false oath, perverting the course of justice, and engaging in criminal harassment.

As well as these, Castillano has dozens of convictions for breaching the terms of a protection order.

He is being sentenced on his most recent charges next week.



