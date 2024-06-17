Advertisement
Glenn Green: New Zealand’s most prolific stalker pleads guilty to new criminal harassment charges

3 mins to read
NZ Herald Focus is spotlighting different party policies this election, talking to real Kiwis about the impact of their rollout, and what might happen if they don’t come to fruition. The first in the series looks at Labour’s stalking law announcement. Video / NZ Herald

The country’s most prolific stalker has pleaded guilty to fresh criminal harassment charges for offending a victim has described as a “real-life nightmare”.

Seven women were victimised by Antonio Glen Castillano

