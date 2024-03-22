Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Glenmall road rage death: Steve Braunias on Brayden Towler being found not guilty of Petunu Talitumu’s murder

Steve Braunias
By
11 mins to read
Brayden Andrew Towler, accused of murder using a vehicle as a weapon, appears in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Brayden Andrew Towler, accused of murder using a vehicle as a weapon, appears in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

Difficult verdict, right verdict. There are times when it feels like we are living in a mean, punitive age, that New Zealand society has become quick to condemn and mad keen to lock up.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Recorded call with Kiwibank

Recorded call with Kiwibank

David Wilson tried to check if his $200,000 investment had gone to the intended recipient. Kiwibank would only confirm it was a 'legitimate' account. He lost the money in a scam. Video / NZ Herald