Glenleith homicide: Another arrest after discovery of woman's body in Dunedin

Police closed off roads in Glenleith after a body was found. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Another person has been arrested as Dunedin police continue to investigate the discovery of a woman's body at a Glenleith property on October 8.

A 43-year-old Dunedin hairdresser was charged with murder on October 9. She's been given interim name suppression, and authorities have also not released the name of the victim.

Today, police also arrested a 47-year-old woman, who has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She is set to appear at Dunedin District Court today.

The alleged murder is believed to have taken place more than two months before the grisly discovery, according to court documents.

The scene where the victim's body was found is a secluded area of dense bush and is rough and difficult to access.

Family of the victim gathered at the site last month as police examined the scene.

A neighbouring resident told the Otago Daily Times the owner of the property was overseas and it had been rented for some time.