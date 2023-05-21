Glenfield mall will be on high alert after their Michael Hill store was raided this morning. Video / Supplied





Three teenagers who are believed to have played a role in a series of aggravated robberies including at a jewellery store in Glenfield Mall yesterday have been arrested.

Waitematā West CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the three, aged 14, 15 and 16, were arrested after police executed a search warrant this morning at a Panmure address.

At the property where police located the three alleged offenders from Saturday’s raid on Michael Hill jewellery store at the North Shore Mall, weapons believed to have been used in the incident and a significant amount of jewellery and other items were also found.

Goldie said the investigation was still in the early stages but police believe the group are also linked to the aggravated robbery of a Western Springs service station on May 3, and a New Plymouth jewellery store on May 5.

She described the arrests as a “significant development” which involved police from Waitematā and Auckland City working together.

“Offending such as this is brazen and terrifying, and we will use every tool at our disposal to locate those responsible,” Goldie said.

Investigations are continuing with police making inquiries into associates of the three arrested today and reviewing CCTV and video footage.

Police will also catalogue the items that had been recovered.

“While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to the people who have been victimised at their place of work or while shopping at a local mall - somewhere they should feel safe,” Goldie said.

Video footage from the scene showed several people smashing glass cabinets and screams could be heard as well as the sound of a distressed child.

The footage also showed fog cannons being activated at the Michael Hill store.

“We can confirm Police and Victim Support will be providing ongoing support to the workers involved in yesterday’s robbery,” Goldie said.

“We would like to remind members of the public to never intervene in events like these.

“The most crucial thing you can do is call 111 immediately and provide as many details as you can.

“Even if the offenders get away, that valuable information is recorded and can help us link offenders in the future.”