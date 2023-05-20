Voyager 2022 media awards



Glenfield Mall Michael Hill Jewellers robbery: Shoppers terrified as offenders smash cabinets, take jewellery

Cherie Howie
By
Glenfield Mall businesses will be on high alert after the shopping centre's Michael Hill store was raided this morning. Video / Supplied

Terrified shoppers, including at least one distressed child, were left stunned after a brazen aggravated robbery of a jewellery store just metres from a kids’ bouncy castle in a busy Auckland mall this morning.

Video footage from the scene at Michael Hill Jewellers inside the North Shore’s Glenfield Mall showed several people smashing glass cabinets as screams could be heard, as well as the sound of a distressed child. The video also showed fog cannons being activated at the store.

Police confirmed they were responding to “an aggravated robbery at a Glenfield mall this morning”.

“About 10am, several individuals entered a jewellery store at a mall on Downing St, smashing display cases and leaving with an unknown number of items.

“Inquiries are under way to locate those responsible.”

This screengrab from a video shows the moment the aggravated robbery began.
Anyone with information or imagery of the offenders should call 105 and reference the event number P054706726, a police spokesman said.

Jewellery stores have been the target of multiple smash-and-grab or ram-raid attacks by offenders, including several Michael Hill Jewellers stores.

This year the franchise made the tough call to permanently close its Takapuna store, which had been hit by the most ram raids in its network.

