Glen Innes shooting: Five remain in hospital, increased police presence as investigations continue

Police yesterday examining the Glen Innes driveway where the violent shooting took place. Photo / Miriam Burrell

Police yesterday examining the Glen Innes driveway where the violent shooting took place. Photo / Miriam Burrell

Police are continuing to investigate a violent attack in which an Auckland home was sprayed with bullets, causing injury to six people.

Auckland City East Area Commander Inspector Jim Wilson today said there had been no arrests yet relating to the firearms incident, which happened in Glen Innes in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Five people wounded in the incident remained in Auckland City Hospital. Two of those people were in a serious, but stable, condition, he said.

He said those living in the suburb would see more officers patrolling the streets.

"Police would like to again reassure the Glen Innes community that there will be an increased presence over the coming days.

"We would like to thank the community for their cooperation and assistance."

He appealed for anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity to come forward.

"Police are still wanting to speak to anyone who may have seen something that can help us in our investigation.

"We want to reiterate that anyone with information is reassured that they can speak to Police in confidence."

Yesterday, a man, allegedly in possession of a large quantity of cannabis, was arrested after he was seen fleeing the East Auckland property.

Police were investigating whether the 21-year-old was linked to the shooting at the Heatherbank St home.

Armed officers yesterday patrolled the cordoned-off property while detectives swarmed the driveway, garage and interior of the home, carrying out a scene examination.

Shocked neighbours had earlier awoken in darkness to the sounds of multiple shotgun rounds being fired, before an ambulance arrived and five people were taken to hospital.

Two were seriously injured and were due to undergo surgery in the coming days, police said.

Three other people are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said offenders approached the address on Heatherbank St where a number of shotgun rounds were discharged.

"An area canvass has also got underway, with police looking to speak with residents and canvass for any CCTV footage," said Wilson.

"The police investigation is still in the early stages of establishing what has led to this incident occurring.

"As part of this, police are still working to ascertain whether the firearms incident and discovery of the cannabis are connected."

Glen Innes locals told the Herald the gun violence that had plagued neighbourhoods in West and South Auckland for much of last year hadn't affected them, until this week.

The Tāmaki Housing Association said it was aware of an incident that happened at one of its homes on Heatherbank St.

"This is a highly distressing event for the community, and we will work with whānau to offer support where required," said general manager of housing, Neil Porteous.