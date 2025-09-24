Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Glen Eden shop owner thwarts attempted robbery, five youths arrested

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A Glen Eden shop owner thwarted a robbery by quickly closing his store doors. Photo / File

A Glen Eden shop owner thwarted a robbery by quickly closing his store doors. Photo / File

Police have applauded a West Auckland shop owner whose quick thinking prevented an attempted robbery and led officers to five youths in a stolen car.

The Glen Eden superette owner was preparing to open his store about 6.45am on Tuesday when the young people – aged 12 to 14 –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save