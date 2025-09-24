Just minutes later, Farrant said, a member of the public reported seeing the stolen vehicle in Henderson.

“The offenders got out of the car and fled.

“However, a police dog handler tracked them to a nearby property.”

The youths were arrested and will be referred to Youth Aid for attempted aggravated robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

“I’d like to acknowledge the shop owner’s quick action and prompt reporting to police, which not only prevented further harm but assisted us in identifying who these offenders were,” Farrant said.

The inspector acknowledged the member of the public who recognised the youths were up to something and phoned the police.

“This allowed our people to provide a rapid response and arrest them before they committed further crimes.

“I would like to reassure the community that our staff are working exceptionally hard to ensure the public and business owners are safe and feel safe in our communities.”

