A section of Albionvale Rd, Glen Eden, Auckland. Photo / Google Street View

An Auckland couple feel like they’re being “run out” of their home after claiming they were punched to the ground and then kicked and stomped on as up to 25 people attacked residents on a suburban street.

The fearful couple said the attack happened at about 10pm on Monday after they heard cars being smashed on Albionvale Rd in Glen Eden.

They claimed a teenager who lives across the road from them had grabbed a stick and was going along the street smashing cars.

By the time they went outside to check their car, they saw the teenager and a group of 10 people confronting a neighbour from a few houses down.

The neighbour, a young man, was saying: “Why are you damaging innocent people’s cars”, a woman from within the couple told the Herald.

The group responded by saying: “Well do something about it, fight us”, the woman claimed.

“It escalated pretty quickly and multiple guys ran up on my neighbour, who was alone at the time,” she said.

The man’s brother then ran out to help, but the pair were heavily outnumbered as up to 25 people - a mix of adults and youths - came from the house across the road, she said.

She claimed the man was allegedly stabbed in the fight.

She and other residents - who were also coming out from their homes - tried to help him and his brother.

“We tried to stop them but ... we all got attacked,” she said.





Damage done to a car in Glen Eden where residents on Albionvale Rd claim a group of up to 25 people attacked their neighbours. Photo / Supplied

People from the group started throwing punches at her, and when her partner tried to protect her by pulling her behind him, they also turned on him, she claimed.

“They got him right in the face and then they hit him a few more times and he went down and then they just started kicking him in the head,” she claimed.

“And then I jumped on him to cover his head and they just started stomping my head into the ground.”

Members of the group also threatened to shoot her and her partner, she said.

The woman said the attack left them needing medical help.

“We’ve got head injuries, we’ve got facial bruising, our jaws were dislocated,” she said.

A police spokesperson earlier said they responded to a large disorder where up to 15 people were reported to have been fighting on Albionvale Rd.

Four people received minor injuries, they said.

“Two addresses were cleared and a number of people spoken to by police. Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing but it appears those involved are known to each other.”

The couple, meanwhile, have been living elsewhere with a friend since the attack.

The woman’s partner claimed his car has been damaged five times in 10 months by the people living across the road, leading him to make insurance claims and change cars.

And their experience was not unique among those living on Albionvale Rd, he said.

“We didn’t come here to live in hell,” the woman said of their move to rent their townhouse last July.

“We have been run out of our homes, we have been assaulted, we have been threatened and we have had no justice. Someone was stabbed in front of our eyes.”

It comes after another neighbour told the Herald yesterday that an Auckland man is in hospital with nerve damage after suffering a cut to his hand when a large group attacked him on his street.

She said the man told her he had heard some ruckus outside his Glen Eden home.

When he went to check what was going on he was met by a violent group who attacked him.

The woman said the man was in hospital and awaiting surgery. He had no feeling in his hand or arm, she said.

She said another person got bitten by a dog and a third was “ragdolled”, pulled by the hair and is now covered in bruises.

“They threw her against the cars and on the ground.”

She also said a neighbour was hurt and the group were heard yelling “get the guns”.

The woman, who is from the Middle East, said the violence in the country has got out of hand.

“I would rather be in my country than be in New Zealand and have to deal with all these, you know, incidents going on ... stabbings, shootings,” she said.

“It’s ridiculous, I’d feel safer in my own country.”











