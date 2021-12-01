Glen Eden gang stoush: Alleged Comancheros members plead not guilty, keep name suppression

Armed police officers at Virgo Place in Glen Eden. Photo / Alex Burton

Five alleged members of a motorcycle gang accused of attacking and critically injuring a man in a West Auckland suburb a week ago have pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

However, their names will be kept secret for now.

The men, who authorities have identified as Comancheros members between the ages of 18 and 24, appeared via audio-video feeds before Waitākere District Court Judge Kevin Glubb on Wednesday afternoon in back-to-back hearings.

They have each been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - which lawyer Mark Ryan, who is representing each of them, pleaded not guilty to on their behalves.

If convicted of the charge, each man could face up to 14 years' imprisonment.

Each defendant also requested to be released on bail, which police opposed. Judge Glubb denied the applications.

Interim name suppression will remain in place at least until their next court appearance, scheduled for February.

The arrests occurred on November 24, after emergency services were called to Virgo Place in Glen Eden for an altercation alleged to have involved gunshots and a machete.

No one was shot, but a man was dropped off at Waitākere Hospital with critical injuries and later transferred to Auckland City Hospital.

Police in the area remained armed on the night of the shooting because of tensions between the Comancheros and rival motorcycle gang the Head Hunters.