The devastated community of Great Barrier Island are banding together as two of their boys remain in hospital fighting for their lives after a sand dune collapsed on them.

A Givealittle page has been made to support the family of the boys while they are away in Auckland Hospital.

“Two of our beloved Barrier boys are fighting for their lives in Auckland hospital after a beautiful day at the beach turned into a tragic nightmare,” the page creator, Aroha McGeady, wrote.

“Please, please, if you can, donate to this tragic cause - support the boys through their battle, support the whanau through theirs,

“The whole community of Great Barrier Island is devastated and banding together with solidarity and strength of love to support them.”

At the time of publishing, the page had raised just over $20,000.

The boys were critically hurt when a sand dune collapsed and buried them on Great Barrier Island on Sunday.

The pair - including a teenager - were flown to Starship children’s hospital in critical condition from a beach on the island, Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said.

“Our thoughts are with the boys and their families,” a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

Chairwoman of the Great Barrier Local Board Izzy Fordham earlier said that she was “very aware” of the incident and told the Herald it was a “horrid time”.

Great Barrier’s sand dunes extend across the eastern coast of the island, from Medlands to Whangapoua.

One Great Barrier Island resident said there were ocean-side sand dunes that were left exposed after the recent severe weather events, and locals were worried about them.