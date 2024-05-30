The $46 million Kiwa Pools in Gisborne won two prizes at the 2024 New Zealand Commerical Project Awards. Photo / Liam Clayton

Gisborne’s Kiwa Pools has been declared a winning project at the 2024 New Zealand Commercial Project Awards.

The aquatic complex won two awards in Wellington on Friday night with judges saying the project was “an impressive demonstration of collaboration and innovation in construction”.

The first, a gold award, underscores the project’s “exceptional quality and execution”.

The second, a judge’s discretionary special award, highlights “the outstanding collaboration among all partners involved in bringing this visionary project to life”.

Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann was delighted and thanked Apollo Projects, whose team led the work on the award-winning build.

“The uniqueness of Kiwa Pools has been recognised at a national level,” she said in a council statement.

“We always knew how special this build was and the incredible people behind it, but these awards truly are the cherry on top.”

Kiwa Pools officially opened on September 2 last year.

The complex was designed as a culturally significant building and features a 50-metre, multi-use indoor pool.

Despite facing challenges such as Covid lockdowns and a number of severe weather emergencies, the project was completed on budget and only a few months behind schedule, the statement said.

Thatcher Swann said Kiwa Pools was the most inclusive place in the Tairāwhiti community – a testament to its purpose as an intergenerational complex where learning, fun, training and exercise converged.

The complex’s design reflected the cultural heritage of Tairāwhiti.

Apollo Projects chief executive Peter Beggs (left), Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann and Apollo executive director Craig Waghorn after collecting two prizes for the Kiwa Pools complex at the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards

Co-designed by Ngāi Tāwhiri hapū, Gisborne District Council and Apollo Projects, Kiwa Pools “seamlessly weaves cultural narratives throughout its architecture”.

Tā (Sir) Derek Lardelli, of Lardelli Arts, collaborated with Architecture HDT and Apollo Projects to ensure “the essence of Tairāwhiti history was in every corner of the facility”.

At the awards ceremony, Lardelli thanked Apollo Projects for bringing change – especially to residents in Tairāwhiti.

“You came into our lives when we needed something after [Cyclone] Gabrielle.

“You came and helped us lift our heads up and see there was still a future in the Tairāwhiti, that we’re still part of Aotearoa. And that really matters because it’s not just about the building, it’s about the people – you’re building lives.

“You’ve changed my perspective of how to look at architecture and what we should be in the future in Aotearoa New Zealand because that’s who we are and that’s why we live here.”

Apollo Projects executive director Paul Lloyd said: “Our vision was to create more than just a pool.

“We wanted to build a place where families could gather, kids could learn to swim and friendships could flourish. Kiwa Pools is more than concrete and water; it’s a hub of connection and wellbeing.”

The name Kiwa Pools was gifted by the kaumatua of Ngai Tāwhiri Hapu.

It symbolises “the deep connection to the land and sea and the enduring spirit of Turanganui-a-Kiwa”.

Government funding of $40 million enabled the building of the pools, with the council contributing $6m.

Additional external funding enabled the inclusion of a hydrotherapy pool, while solar panels on the roof contribute to sustainable operations.

Thatcher Swann said Kiwa Pools was a testament to collective effort, vision and cultural pride.

“Tairāwhiti can take pride in this architectural marvel that embodies both tradition and progress.”

The New Zealand Commercial Project Awards judges said: “Community engagement was a cornerstone of the project, focusing on integrating Te Ao Māori and the history of the local iwi into both the design and the project ethos.

“Meaningful engagement with iwi ensured the project reflected the community’s values and heritage.

“It also helped facilitate robust community relationships, which was crucial in solving challenges throughout the project.

“This included the flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, which submerged the site and isolated Gisborne for several weeks during construction.”