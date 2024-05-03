Gisborne Trampoline Club members after the Central Championships in Gisborne are (from left): Asta-Rose Haley, Haley Rolls, Lily Arnold, Ava-Raey Haley, Alfie Connon, Porsha Warren-Hillman, Daphne Morris, Lucy Spence, Blakelyn Franklin, Maia Steele-Brew, Bella Campbell-Reidy, Sophie Hawkes, Thomas Bull, Rioss Smith, Malia Waihi and Capria Tamatea.

Gisborne athletes earned 20 gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals at the Gymnastics New Zealand Central Championships hosted by Gisborne Trampoline Club.

Teams from Christchurch, Waipukurau, Hamilton, Rotorua, Tauranga, Auckland (three clubs), North Harbour and Whangārei took part in the champs, which were held in the Stihl Shop Sports Centre in Aberdeen Rd.

Qualification for the national champs was the focus for most, while some elite athletes were aiming for qualification for the World Cup competition in Portugal on July 6 and 7.

Spectators were also treated to an outstanding display of skill from Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Dylan Schmidt, of Auckland. He and Christchurch trampolinist Maddie Davidson are part of the New Zealand team for the Paris Olympics.

Of the Gisborne athletes competing in the Central Champs, Porsha Warren-Hillman stamped her mark on the competition. She took four gold medals in the 11/12-year age group, winning the trampoline, double mini tramp, tumbling and (with Sophie Hawkes) the synchro event.

Under the old rules of Gymnastics New Zealand, Porsha would have been selected for the Australian nationals and the world champs in the youth international division. However, this division has been withdrawn from international competition, and Porsha is too young to be selected otherwise.

Gisborne tumblers impressed with their power tumbling routines, winning five gold medals and one silver.

Gold medallists were Porsha in 11-12yr women, Rioss Smith in 11-12yr men, Lily Arnold in junior women, Haley Rolls in sub-junior and Capria Tamatea in 15-16yr women. Bella Campbell-Reedy took silver in the 11-12yr women’s tumbling.

Off the mats, Rongokako Nepe-Apatu won gold in 10-and-under men’s trampoline, double mini tramp and (with Thomas Bull) synchro.

Mia Goldsmith won gold in 13-14yr women’s double mini tramp and (with Malia Waihi) synchro.

Gisborne Trampoline Club head coach Doug Callahan thanked Nina Buscke for travelling from Wellington to help with coaching at the champs.