Gisborne serious crash: Car slams into tree on State Highway 35, emergency services responding

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that is blocking a state highway north of Gisborne early this morning.

Central fire communications confirmed they received a report of a crash on State Highway 35, Te Araroa, at 5.45am.

A vehicle has slammed into a tree.

Two fire trucks are at the scene, a spokesman said. He referred all other inquiries to police.

The road is now blocked and motorists are being told to expect delays.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road is blocked just south of Tokatā Rd.

"Please take extra care and expect delays," NZTA said on its Twitter alert.

Police officers are also at the site.

A spokeswoman confirmed they were called to a single vehicle crash that had hit a tree about 5.46am.

"An update on injuries will be provided when able," she said.

Last night emergency services were kept busy after a single-vehicle crash in the central North Island has left three people critically injured and another person seriously hurt.

The crash happened on Harbottle Rd near the intersection of State Highway 26, Motumaoho, east of Hamilton, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called the scene at 6.20pm. A rescue helicopter also responded to the crash site.

SH35 TE ARAROA, GISBORNE - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:25AM

Four ambulances attended along with one manager, a St John spokesperson said.

Earlier yesterday a west Auckland resident has described the "bloody awful" sound of a stolen car fleeing police crashing on her front lawn.

Police tried to stop the driver of a stolen car in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson on Sunday morning, after they received a report of it driving dangerously at Tango Place.

It fled police and crashed into a power pole before flipping across a residential lawn on Pomaria Rd.