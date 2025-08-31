Things started to get heated, Hannah didn’t want to speak and tried to leave.
He went out the back but Pomana followed him, pushing open the door as he tried to hold it shut.
According to the decision, Hannah went back inside, got his keys and, as he left, he shoved her in the chest.
As he took off on his motorbike, he also allegedly called her a “derogatory slur”.
The Salvation Army carried out a disciplinary process over three main issues: that he’d failed to follow instructions from his team leader when he was asked to discuss things, physical abuse against a co-worker, and use of abusive language and threatening behaviour.
Hannah was sacked but went to the ERA as he thought a lesser consequence, such as a warning, would have been more appropriate.
However, the authority found his “admitted actions” of physical violence and abusive language towards a co-worker justified his dismissal.
“Physical violence in the workplace is commonly considered to be a form of serious misconduct sufficient to justify dismissal.
“Abusive language may also justify dismissal, and again this is accepted by Mr Hannah to have occurred here, in a way which supports, intensifies, and personalises the physical assault,” ERA member Claire English said.
“I note that Mr Hannah denied using other abusive language and swear words, but after hearing the evidence, my view is that it is more likely than not that this occurred as well.”
He felt they were trying to “force him into an employment discussion” and he’d felt bullied.
He added he’d never had any complaints from customers at the store.
However, the ERA decision said it was Hannah’s “own refusal to communicate effectively” with Greary that prompted the involvement of Pomana, another team leader.
English said it was apparent in Hannah’s evidence that he had “formed a distrust of Ms Geary, Ms Pomana, and the regional manager, and his repeated comments about Ms Pomana’s appearance suggest a personal dislike, but there was no apparent reason for this”.
The ERA decision concluded The Salvation Army gave Hannah a “reasonable opportunity” to respond to concerns and did consider his explanations.
Hannah’s personal grievance claim of unjustified dismissal was “not made out”.