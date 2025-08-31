Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne Salvation Army furniture store worker sacked for shoving colleague, using ‘derogatory slur’

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

David Hannah worked for two years at The Salvation Army Furniture Store in Gisborne before being sacked.

David Hannah worked for two years at The Salvation Army Furniture Store in Gisborne before being sacked.

A Salvation Army worker was sacked after he shoved a colleague and used a derogatory slur during a discussion that became “heated” about the furniture store’s management.

David Hannah had been working for The Salvation Army furniture store in Gisborne for about two years and said he enjoyed the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save