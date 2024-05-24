Whāngārā Old Girls midcourter Saffron Epairama's path is blocked by Waikohu Prem's (1) Shari Puna in a Premier netball game. Epairama impressed as her reigning champion team beat YMP (2) in the YMCA in their opening points competition game. Photo / Liam Clayton

Defending Premier Grade champions Whāngārā Old Girls (1) got their points competition proper campaign under way with a solid win over YMP (2) in the YMCA last night.

Top seeds Claydens Waikohu Prem (1), unbeaten this season, continued on their merry way with a convincing 71-44 victory over TR Builds Horouta Koura.

A determined Whāngārā started strongly and went on to win well over the Character Roofing YMP side in the Gisborne Pak’nSave Premier clash.

From the get-go, Whāngārā looked determined as the players combined with efficiency, moving the ball speedily through the court to be seven goals ahead after five minutes - an advantage they held at the break (14-7).

They continued to pull further ahead over each period.

Whāngārā were tight on defence, especially wing defence Saffron Eparaima, who pressured the opposition ball carrier at every opportunity and was quick to the turnover ball before it was delivered downcourt to their shooters, who gave their passers good options in and around the circle.

YMP had some impressive passages of play and pulled the scoreline back several times, but Whāngārā were always in control.

Waikohu hit the Y court running and, like Whāngārā, advanced their lead through each stanza.

But while the win on paper looked dominant, the scoreline did not necessarily reflect the contest.

The first five minutes went goal for goal before Waikohu moved ahead.

Waikohu’s players were a slick unit throughout the court as they built on their lead.

Horouta contributed to an entertaining duel, especially in the second and third quarters when they stopped Waikohu’s flow of ball.

However, they needed to do that more often.

Only one Premier game is being played tomorrow - East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā v Turanga FM YMP (1) at 9am in the Y.

OG Whāngārā have been playing well this season and deserved being promoted to Premier Grade.

However, YMP (1) have been playing quality netball - having lost just one game so far -and will do Whāngārā no favours.

OG Whāngārā's first Premier game was a loss to Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A last week and they will need to step it up further to have any chance of stopping YMP’s run.

