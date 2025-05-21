The property is about 6km southeast of Matawai and about 26km from the intersection with SH2.

Kennedy was dressed in a dark-coloured hoodie and light-coloured trousers and sneakers, and may have fled to a nearby bush area.

Tairāwhiti Police Inspector Soni Malaulau said police were working urgently to find him.

“There are concerns for his welfare due to his ill-preparedness for the conditions and his potential state of mind,” he said.

“Police are asking to the public to help us with any information you can.”

MetService says temperatures could drop to around 5C overnight in the area.

If you see Kennedy or have information as to his whereabouts, please call 111 straight away with any information, rather than approach him directly.