Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Gisborne police search for 36-year-old man who escaped officers while handcuffed

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ retail demand surges, hospital EDs divert patients with costly vouchers, UK halts Israel trade talks, Christchurch debates dumped trolleys.
  • Gisborne police are searching for a man who escaped from a property this morning.
  • Sonny Kennedy was arrested at a Whakarau Rd address and handcuffed.
  • The 36-year-old escaped and may have fled into a nearby bush area.

Gisborne police urgently seek information about a man who fled from a rural property in handcuffs this morning.

Sonny Kennedy was arrested at a Whakarau Rd address about 9.30am and was searched, before being handcuffed at the front of his body.

An officer was walking the 36-year-old to a police vehicle when he fled on foot towards Whakarau Rd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The property is about 6km southeast of Matawai and about 26km from the intersection with SH2.

Kennedy was dressed in a dark-coloured hoodie and light-coloured trousers and sneakers, and may have fled to a nearby bush area.

Tairāwhiti Police Inspector Soni Malaulau said police were working urgently to find him.

“There are concerns for his welfare due to his ill-preparedness for the conditions and his potential state of mind,” he said.

“Police are asking to the public to help us with any information you can.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MetService says temperatures could drop to around 5C overnight in the area.

If you see Kennedy or have information as to his whereabouts, please call 111 straight away with any information, rather than approach him directly.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand