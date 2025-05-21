- Gisborne police are searching for a man who escaped from a property this morning.
- Sonny Kennedy was arrested at a Whakarau Rd address and handcuffed.
- The 36-year-old escaped and may have fled into a nearby bush area.
Gisborne police urgently seek information about a man who fled from a rural property in handcuffs this morning.
Sonny Kennedy was arrested at a Whakarau Rd address about 9.30am and was searched, before being handcuffed at the front of his body.
An officer was walking the 36-year-old to a police vehicle when he fled on foot towards Whakarau Rd.